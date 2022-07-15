Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 177,111 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Moelis & Company worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,213,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,695,000 after buying an additional 304,114 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:MC opened at $38.93 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. The business had revenue of $302.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

