Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 347.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after acquiring an additional 214,973 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 17.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

