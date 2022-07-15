Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Shake Shack stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.07. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 43,087 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 228,975 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 728,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,489,000 after acquiring an additional 37,482 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

