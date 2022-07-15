Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Snap-on by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after acquiring an additional 225,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 210,923 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Snap-on by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after acquiring an additional 210,659 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 705.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 137,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNA shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $196.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

