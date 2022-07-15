SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 602.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 79.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.58. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.84 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

