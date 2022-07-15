Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.2% during the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,563.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 274,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after buying an additional 271,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 316,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,165,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $108.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $134.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

