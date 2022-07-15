Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,940 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $3,939,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.07.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

