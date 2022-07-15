Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 294 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $87.43.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.62%.

Several research firms have commented on WPC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

