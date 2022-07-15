Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 5,779 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 167.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,552,659 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $907,215,000 after acquiring an additional 194,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,945,000 after acquiring an additional 609,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,841,909 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,504,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,679,000 after acquiring an additional 31,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,300 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $54.68 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $89.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average of $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($63.04) to GBX 5,600 ($66.60) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,730 ($68.15) to GBX 5,420 ($64.46) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,853.40.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

