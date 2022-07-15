Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 901 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,891,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $654,343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,687,000 after purchasing an additional 155,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

NYSE:CNI opened at $110.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.39. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

