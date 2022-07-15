Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 937 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Upstart by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after buying an additional 315,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Upstart by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,266,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Upstart by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Upstart by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 632,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after buying an additional 289,854 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $24.18 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.05.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,050 shares of company stock worth $6,471,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens lowered Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities lowered Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

