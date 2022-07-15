Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTF. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

