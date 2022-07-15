Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 140 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after acquiring an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $267.10 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $302.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.09 and its 200 day moving average is $277.13.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

