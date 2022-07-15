Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 8,576 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,597,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,399,000 after buying an additional 68,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,558,000 after purchasing an additional 75,057 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 689,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 341,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 130.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 319,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 181,432 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HYT opened at $9.58 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

