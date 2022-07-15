Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Generac were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.14.

GNRC stock opened at $208.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.92 and its 200 day moving average is $271.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

