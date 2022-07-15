Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

