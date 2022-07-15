Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $138.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.89.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

