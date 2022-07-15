Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $647,000 Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCOW. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GCOW opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96.

