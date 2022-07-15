Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $657,000 Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $54.28 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.18.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

