Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $664,000 Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,132 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

ORCC stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.12%.

About Owl Rock Capital (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.