Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $674,000 Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $168.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.82. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

