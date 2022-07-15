Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $694,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.44.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $114.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average is $134.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

