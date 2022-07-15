Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $712,000 Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,975,000 after acquiring an additional 39,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,577 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $214,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $456.35 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.05.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.72 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

