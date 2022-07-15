Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $714,000 Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,092 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,198,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,687,000 after buying an additional 2,313,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $24,161,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,086,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after buying an additional 1,781,084 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,246,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,594,000 after buying an additional 1,032,288 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUMN opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

