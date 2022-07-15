Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $735,000 Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth $34,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE RACE opened at $188.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.02. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($160.00) to €140.00 ($140.00) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.36.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
