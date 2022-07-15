Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $743,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE ES opened at $83.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.82%.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.22.

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.