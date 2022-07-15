Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD stock opened at $205.44 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

