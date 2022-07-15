Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $637,000 in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $94.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.02. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $112.27.

