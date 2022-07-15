Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $639,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.73 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.