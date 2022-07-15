Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $700,000 in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.21% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 155,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 269,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 539,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000.

Get NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $25.35.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.