Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.23% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 119,411 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,184,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 68,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:HERO opened at $20.61 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $32.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.