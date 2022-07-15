Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
NASDAQ KBWY opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $26.43.
