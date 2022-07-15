Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.56.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $214.27 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $351.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

