Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 117 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Life Storage by 320.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 70.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Shares of LSI opened at $111.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.39 and a 200-day moving average of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.56. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.30%.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.