Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,219 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.23. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $72.58 and a one year high of $183.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.