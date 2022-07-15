Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 203 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $269.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.60. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,276. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

