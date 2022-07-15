Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 8,927 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 868,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after purchasing an additional 44,616 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,259.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 336,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 322,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of GWX stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.