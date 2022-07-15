Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.