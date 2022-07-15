Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.41% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,760,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34,211 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 336,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $20.26.

