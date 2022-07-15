Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

