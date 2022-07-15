Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

NYSE:DD opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

