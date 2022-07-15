Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 18,914 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,914 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.