Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,702 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 62.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 77.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

