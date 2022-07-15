Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 604 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.