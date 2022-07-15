Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $652,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $217.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.16 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.98 and its 200 day moving average is $246.82.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

