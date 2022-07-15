Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $687,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,650.00 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,756.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,514.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1,341.36.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $23.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

