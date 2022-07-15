Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IVT opened at $25.88 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

