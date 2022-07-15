Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $133.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.32.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.27.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

