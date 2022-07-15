Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.29.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $462.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

