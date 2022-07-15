Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,048 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMFG shares. StockNews.com lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.